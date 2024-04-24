Murshidabad violence on Ram Navami: Cal High Court directs state to file report

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the state to file a report regarding the violence which took place in Murshidabad on Ram Navami. In a passing remark, the Court observed that Parliamentary elections will not be held if the people cannot live in peace and harmony.



The Division Bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya heard a case filed on the violence that took place in Murshidabad. “Despite the Model Code of Conduct being invoked, if two sets of people are fighting like this, they don’t deserve any elected representatives,” the Bench observed. However, no order on deferment of election on any seat was issued by the High Court.

The court noted that similar processions had taken place in Kolkata but no violence was reported.

When asked about the number of people arrested in the case, the state counsel submitted that CID has taken over the probe. The next hearing will take place on Friday.