Murshidabad: Violence erupts again; situation ‘under control’ says police

Kolkata: Within just three days of the violence in Murshidabad district’s Suti in Samserganj, over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, again a violent situation cropped up in Suti and Samserganj areas on Friday.

Till reports came in last, the situation was under control. The incident occurred at Sajur More in Suti and Dakbanglow More in Samserganj.

According to sources, on Friday a large number of protestors put up road blockades in both places. When police tried to clear the roads, cops were attacked. The agitators pelted stones and brick-bats at the cops. In retaliation, police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the mob. Meanwhile, the violent mob reportedly torched several vehicles, including a few buses.

This apart, the violent mob broke a level crossing gate near Dhulianganga in the New Farakka-Azimganj section of the Eastern Railway (ER).

The ER authorities claimed that a group of people obstructed train movement between Dhulianganga and Nimtita stations from 2:46 pm.

The agitators have also damaged the gate boom of level crossing gate No. 43.

Due to the situation, train services were disrupted in that section.

As a consequence, five trains were diverted while two trains were short-terminated.

Moreover, two other trains were cancelled owing to the violent situation. State police, however, claimed that there was no blockade on the railway track. The train services were hampered due to the damaged level crossing gate which is linked to the auto signalling system.