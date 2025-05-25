Murshidabad: Violence crops up in Daulatabad over cooperative election

Kolkata: Tension spread at Daulatabad in Murshidabad after a violent situation cropped up over a cooperative election on Sunday following clashes between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers and the Left-Congress alliance supporters.

Police were allegedly attacked while trying to stop the violence. However, a large contingent of police force resorted to lathi-charge and brought the situation under control.

On the order of the Calcutta High Court, election at a cooperative was scheduled on Sunday at Daulatabad after five years. Earlier, the cooperative was under the control of the Left-Congress alliance. After the election was ordered, a total of 42 candidates had submitted their nominations and are contesting in this election. Tensions started rising soon after the voting began on Sunday morning. A scuffle broke out between the alliance supporters and the Trinamool workers. The chairs and other objects were vandalised.

Both the contesting parties alleged that they were attacked first. Trinamool Congress workers alleged that people were voting spontaneously when the Congress workers attacked them. A large contingent of police force, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF), was deployed. It is alleged that police were attacked as well.

Cops resorted to lathi-charge in order to control the situation and maintain law and order. However, amid the situation, the voting process did not stop and continued uninterrupted.