Murshidabad violence case: 13 held guilty

Kolkata: In a major development in the murder of the father-son duo in Murshidabad violence over the Waqf (Amendment) Act protest, 13 persons were held guilty on Monday by the Jangipur Sub-divisional Court.

During the month of April, this year, massive violence had cropped up in parts of Murshidabad district, including Samsergang, Dhulian, and Jangipur, over the protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Several public properties were vandalised and torched while a good number of police personnel were assaulted as well.

On April 12, two persons, identified as Harogobinda Das and his son Chandan Das of Jafrabad area were dragged out of their home and hacked to death in broad daylight. After the situation was controlled, several reshuffles had taken place in the Jangipur police administration.

During investigation, police had arrested 13 persons in connection with the murder of the father-son duo. After completion of the probe, police had filed a chargesheet containing about 900 pages.

After the trial, the court on Monday held all 13 accused guilty of murder, robbery, trespassing, rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, and common intention.

The quantum of punishment is scheduled to be announced on Tuesday.