Murshidabad: Two booked for abduction, rape of tribal woman

Kolkata: Two persons were arrested on Thursday night for allegedly abducting a tribal woman and raping her over three days in Berhampore, Murshidabad district.

According to sources, the victim works as a domestic help. About six days ago, she was allegedly abducted by the two accused — identified as Rajibul Sheikh and Ismail Sheikh — from the Khagraghat area of Berhampore while she was

returning from work.

Sources said the duo initially harassed the woman as she was walking alone.

When she protested, they allegedly abducted her and took her to an abandoned house at Nischintapur, where she was kept confined. It is alleged that the two accused raped her repeatedly over the next three days.

On Wednesday, the woman reportedly managed to escape from the house where she was being held and later reached Berhampore police station, where she lodged a complaint.

Based on her complaint, police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested both accused from their hideout in Nischintapur on Thursday night.

It was learnt that both have pending criminal cases

against them.

Meanwhile, the medical examination of the victim has been conducted and her statement is being recorded.