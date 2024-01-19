Murshidabad: TMC worker shot at

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was shot late on Wednesday night at Raninagar in Murshidabad.



Family members of the injured TMC worker reportedly claimed that the miscreants were BJP-backed while the saffron party denied the allegation.

According to sources, Manoj Mondal, a fish trader by profession from 51 Borderpara near the international border in Raninagar, was sleeping when he heard someone calling him by his name. When his wife opened the door, a few miscreants pushed her and gained access inside his home. The miscreants went straight to Mondal’s bedroom and reportedly shot him twice and fled.

Hearing Mondal’s wife scream, neighbours came out from their homes and rushed the injured Trinamool Congress worker to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital where he was admitted.

Police have come to know that there was a long standing dispute between the injured and other accused persons. However, cops are yet to confirm whether it is a political or business-related dispute. A case has been registered on charge of attempt to murder and other relevant charges under the Arms Act.