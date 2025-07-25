Murshidabad: TMC worker hacked to death

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was allegedly hacked to death in Bharatpur of Murshidabad on Wednesday night.

According to sources, the deceased, identified as Sasthi Ghosh (55), was a resident of the Aalu Panchayat area in Bharatpur and was returning home around 11 pm on Wednesday, riding his motorcycle.

He reportedly left home in the afternoon in search of some labourers for work. While returning, a group of miscreants allegedly surrounded Sasthi and compelled him to stop.

Sources mentioned that Sasthi got involved in an altercation with the people who stopped him.

Suddenly, the accused persons started stabbing the man. As soon as Sasthi fell on the road bleeding profusely, the miscreants fled.

Local residents rushed him to the Kandi Hospital, where Sasthi was declared brought dead. It was learnt that multiple criminal cases are pending against Sasthi, including offences like murder, robbery and cases under sections of the Arms Act.

He used to visit the police station for attendance on a regular interval for this reason. Police have registered a case and started a probe. A few persons reportedly were detained for interrogation.