Murshidabad riot: HC directs state to act on SIT report, restore damaged properties

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has directed the West Bengal government to act on the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report and the damage assessment report relating to violent incidents in Murshidabad district.

A division bench of Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Raja Basu Chowdhury took on record the SIT report filed in compliance with an earlier order. The report states that, as of July 28, 2025, a total of 583 persons had been arrested. Charge sheets have been filed in the Jafarabad murder case and in multiple Suti Police Station cases. A total of 171 persons have been arrested in the Suti cases, with several others still absconding.

The court directed the SIT to file a further report on steps taken in cases where the investigation is ongoing and accused persons are absconding. The bench observed that appropriate measures should be taken to conclude investigations and arrest the culprits by the next date. A damage assessment report was also submitted and taken on record. It estimates the total loss from damage to movable properties at Rs 2,45,92,575 and from immovable properties at Rs 1,44,23,258. The report was prepared with the assistance of an official from the Samsherganj BDO.

The state was directed to respond to the damage report and take immediate steps for the restoration of possession and construction of structures. A progress report must be filed by the next hearing.

The court directed that all interim orders, including the BSF camp, shall continue. The matter will be heard again on September 18, 2025.