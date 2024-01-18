Murshidabad: Minor boy murdered by his friends

A minor boy was murdered by three of his friends over sharing and changing the ID-password of an online gaming application at Farakka in Murshidabad.

According to sources, the minor, a resident of Farakka barrage Housing, was missing for the past few days. His four friends along with other family members were questioned by the police but the boy could not be traced. However, the cops spotted some ambiguities in the statements of the four boys. Meanwhile, on Monday, cops came to know about a body in a bush at Ghoshpara Nischindra Ghat area.

On reaching the spot, they found a partially-burnt body with multiple injury marks on the face. Later the boy’s family members identified the body. On Monday, cops questioned the four friends again and they finally confessed to the crime. The accused boys reportedly told the cops that one of them had an account in a popular online gaming application which the deceased boy had bought for Rs 2000.

After a few days the deceased was requested by the previous owner of the gaming account to

allow him to play using his ID and password. Convinced, the deceased shared the ID and new password but the previous owner of the said account again changed the credentials. Over the issue, a dispute cropped up between them.

Later they murdered him using a sharp weapon and dumped the body in the bush. They also tried to burn the body. Police have already detained the minor accused persons and produced them at the concerned Juvenile Justice Board following which they were sent to a home.