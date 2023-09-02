Murshidabad job scam case: Calcutta HC praises CID

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court praised the CID for their investigation into the recruitment corruption case at Gotha AR High School.



The matter was being heard by Justice Biswajit Basu. A petition was filed by some job seekers from Murshidabad alleging irregularities at the high school. The petitioner alleged that Animesh Tiwari, the son of the school’s headmaster Ashish Tiwari forged documents to get the job in 2020.

During the probe, CID arrested the father-son duo, a former district inspector (DI) of schools and an employee of the DI’s office.

The High Court, during the hearing on Friday, was satisfied with the preliminary investigation. According to a news report, the judge asked the CID whether they had identified people who had gotten jobs by forging documents, to which they replied yes. When asked if those people have been summoned, the CID submitted that they are checking the documents. The case will be next heard on September 18.