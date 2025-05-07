Murshidabad incident: If you riot, Didi will not be there with you, says Mamata

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday urged people not to create division among themselves by getting swayed by “BJP or religious fundamentalists” and alleged that rioters were brought from outside the state for orchestrating violence in Murshidabad.

While addressing a government distribution programme at Suti in Murshidabad, she reiterated that the Waqf (Amendment) Act would not be implemented in Bengal and appealed to people not to indulge in violence over protests against the Act.

“Rioters are being brought to Bengal from outside. Do not get provoked by them and create division among yourselves. Don’t pay heed to the BJP or any religious fundamentalists. I don’t want to see any riot,” she said. She further requested the crowd not to create riots. “If you do, Didi will not be there with you,” she said, asking all to chant: “Danga rukbo (we will stop the riot)”.

“I love all religions. Let me tell you all, when a blood donation camp takes place, people write their name, age, etc. That blood is sent to the blood bank, and then the name is also removed. That same blood is transfused to Hindus, Muslims, or Christians; it goes to anyone in need, regardless of their religion. Blood is not meant to take people’s lives; it is meant to give life to people,” she stated.

She alluded to the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992 and claimed that during that time, there were riots in many parts of Bengal but the people of Murshidabad did not allow any riot.

Banerjee’s statement came in the backdrop of recent violent protests over Waqf Amendment Law in Samserganj, Suti and Dhulian in Murshidabad in which three persons were killed. “When the Centre comes out with an Act, the state cannot do anything. Let them do. But as long as I am alive, I will not allow anybody to be bereft of his / her property. If you want to protest against Waqf then go to Delhi and launch a movement there,” she added. Banerjee said: “If you fight with one another over Waqf, I will be your greatest enemy. Let me take the responsibility of protesting against the Waqf Act. You stay unitedly and peacefully.”