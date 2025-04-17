Murshidabad: High Court directs forming panel to rehabilitate victims

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday reserved its order on further stay of Central Forces in Murshidabad district while suggesting formation of a committee for rehabilitation of people displaced due to the violence that unfolded over protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The bench suggested that a three-member panel, comprising one member each from the National Human Rights Commission, the West Bengal State Human Rights Commission and State Legal Services Authority, should visit the affected pockets of Murshidabad to oversee the restoration of peace and rehabilitation of people. “State has to formulate a scheme for their rehabilitation and restoration of the people. Those who died, their families have to be compensated,” the court is learnt to have said.

The court is learnt to have directed all political parties to refrain from making any provocative speech about the violence.

The counsel for the Centre prayed before the court that deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Murshidabad be extended considering the ground situation in the district. Around 17 companies of Central Forces currently remain deployed in pockets of Suti and Samserganj-Dhulian.

The counsel for the state placed a report, claiming that the law and order situation in Murshidabad remains under control.