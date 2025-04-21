Murshidabad: Fourth accused held in Jafrabad father-son duo murder

Kolkata: State police have arrested the fourth accused on Sunday in the father-son duo murder in Jafrabad of Murshidabad while also convincing the violence-victims to return home.

With arrest made on Sunday, the total arrest figure reached 292 in 153 cases registered in three police stations i.e. Samserganj, Suti and Raghunathganj.

According to police, it’s more than a week without a single incident of violence. Recently, the prohibitory orders were withdrawn and the internet services resumed in phases. Superintendent of Police (SP) of Jangipur Police District, Ananda Roy on Sunday said: “After the April 12 afternoon, no incidents of violence were reported. The situation is completely normal and the markets have opened. The traffic movement has also become normal.”

Police, based on a tip off, learnt that one of the accused persons in the Jafrabad double homicide case is hiding in Chopra area. Accordingly, a police team from Jangipur Police District reached Chopra late on Saturday night and nabbed the accused Jiaul Haque of Shulipara in Samserganj in the wee hours of Sunday after conducting a raid with assistance from the Islampur Police District.

Police sources informed that so far a total of 153 cases have been registered in three police stations regarding the violence including 143 in Samserganj, eight in Suti and two in Raghunathganj. Police said those that left their homes during the violence were returning in phases for the last few days.

On Sunday, the relief camp in Malda was closed and all the people, 215 individuals — including women, children and the elderly — were sent back to their homes from the relief camp at Parlalpur High School, under Baishnabnagar Police Station in Malda. The SP of Jangipur Police District was present when the families returned.