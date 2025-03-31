Murshidabad: Civic volunteer found dead

Kolkata: The body of a civic volunteer was found from under a culvert at Sagarpara in Murshidabad on Sunday morning.

The civic volunteer, identified as Abdur Rauf (35), was a resident of Kutubpur in Sagarpara area. He was serving as a civic volunteer for the past several years. On Sunday night, around 10 pm, his duty for the day concluded. He was riding his motorcycle to return home. When he did not reach home till late night, Rauf’s family members tried to call him but the mobile was reportedly found switched off.

On Sunday morning, Rauf was found dead under a culvert in Joypur area and the motorcycle was found next to him. Though his family members reportedly claimed that the civic volunteer was murdered, police suspect that Rauf met with an accident and died. However, cops are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.