Murshidabad: BSF jawan shot dead by colleague

Kolkata: A BSF jawan Ratan Singh Shekhawat was shot dead by his colleague on Saturday night at Samserganj in Murshidabad.

The accused BSF jawan, Shibam Kumar Mishra, was on duty at the Paharghati area with his colleagues, including Shekhawat. He was a resident of Rajasthan. It was learnt that while performing duties, an altercation broke out between Mishra and Sekhawat. Mishra fired at Shekhawat from his service rifle. The victim collapsed on the ground with multiple gunshot injuries. He was first taken to a local hospital where he was referred to Jangipur Sub Divisional Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Mishra was detained by the BSF officials along with the rifle. Later, he surrendered before the cops. The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Jangipur Police District, Amit Kumar Shaw said: “The BSF jawan has been remanded to judicial custody. The accused had confessed. Investigation is on. Further details are yet to be unearthed.”

BSF remains deployed in Dhulian in Samserganj since the violence had cropped up in several areas of Murshidabad over a protest against the Waqf Amendment Act. Both the victim and the accused were posted in Battalion No. 119 deployed in Dhulian.