Murshidabad: Bengal police STF arrests two for ‘terror activities’

Kolkata: Two persons were arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police for alleged terror activities on Monday night from Nowda in Murshidabad.

Earlier, two active members of a terror outfit ‘Ansarullah Bangla Team’ (ABT) were arrested from Hariharpara in Murshidabad during a joint raid by the Assam Police and STF. Assam Police had arrested several more suspected militants from Kerala and Assam, including one Shab Sheikh. After the raid, STF started a secret enquiry on the basis of the inputs of Assam Police.

Recently, cops learnt that Shab Sheikh’s cousin, Sajibul Islam is also involved in some sort of terror activities. Accordingly on Monday, Sajibul was detained. After grilling him, his friend Mustakim Mondal was also detained. After interrogation of both the accused till night, they were arrested.

The STF officials claimed that the duo was engaged in recruiting individuals into terror modules such as Jamaat Ul Mujahideen, Bangladesh (JMB) and ABT.

They also used to arrange for secret meetings and camps for the members. They allegedly provided shelters and also facilitated them in their activity related to their banned terror outfits. Cops are interrogating them to find out who else is connected with the terror outfits and providing logistics support.

It was also learnt that Sajibul reportedly visited Dubai about a year ago. However, it is not clear why he went there and whom he met.