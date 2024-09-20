Murshidabad: Baranagar selected as ‘Best Tourism Village’ for agri-tourism by Centre

Kolkata: A new feather was added to the cap of Bengal tourism as Baranagar village in Murshidabad has been adjudged as the best tourism village by the Centre. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed her delight after the Baranagar village was selected as the ‘Best Tourism Village’ in the Agri-tourism category by the Union Ministry of Tourism.



Sharing her excitement on her social media platform X, Banerjee said: “I am delighted to share that Baranagar village in Murshidabad district has been selected as the ‘Best Tourism Village’ in the Agri-Tourism category by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.”

Banerjee also announced that the award will be presented on World Tourism Day on September 27. “Let’s continue to nurture and promote the unique treasures of our state for the world to see,” Banerjee further wrote. In 2023, another village in Murshidabad district, Kiriteshwari, was declared the best tourism village in India by the Union Government.

Baranagar village is located at Jiaganj block and Lalbagh Sub-division of Murshidabad and the main heritage tourism product of the Baranagar village is the ‘Palace of Rani Bhabani’ and ‘Baranagar Terracotta Complex’ which were built in the 18th Century by ‘Rani Bhabani’.

According to a press statement, during her time, Baranagar was known as the “Varanasi of Bengal”. These temples are dedicated to different forms of Hindu deities such as ‘Shiva’, ‘Vishnu’ and ‘Kali’. The temples exquisitely depict scenes from Hindu mythology, folklore and daily life. The temples are considered as fine examples of the Bengal school of temple architecture, reads the press statement.

The press statement also said that the local community of Baranagar village are involved in activities to promote and sustain the heritage of this village such as rural handicrafts. Baranagar village is known for its weaving trade, especially for the production of fine cotton fabrics like Baluchuri, Jamdani and Tangail.

The local population also exhibits and sells bamboo cane crafts, pottery products to tourists in local markets and during fairs and festivals.