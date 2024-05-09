Murshidabad: At least 5 persons injured in shootout

Kolkata: At least five persons, including two children, suffered bullet injuries during a shootout at Ranitala in Murshidabad on Wednesday morning over a non- political issue.

According to sources, an altercation broke out between the members of two family members over continuous falling of water from the roof of a house. There was a long standing dispute between the two families over the issue which took a violent shape on Wednesday.

The altercatin subsequently turned into a scuffle between the members of the two family members. Suddenly, someone from the gathering fired a few rounds.

The bullets hit five people, including two children. The injured persons were rushed to a local hospital from where they were shifted to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital.

Local people however claimed that the injured persons were either CPI(M) or Congress supporters. Though the allegations are aimed at the Trinamool Congress workers, the ruling party leadership denied the allegations and claimed that the incident is an outcome of a dispute between two families.

Police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act and started a probe to find out the culprits. Police have detained a few people for interrogation.