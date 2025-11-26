Murshidabad: 8-yr-old found dead in field

Kolkata: An eight-year-old girl who was missing for three days was found dead early Tuesday morning in an open field, her body bearing multiple injury marks. The family alleges abduction and murder, though the exact motive behind the crime is yet to be determined.

According to the police, the minor was a resident of Saiyadkulut village under Bharatpur Police Station in Murshidabad. She had left home around 5 pm on Saturday to play in a nearby playground. When she did not return at her usual time, her worried family searched for her throughout the evening. Failing to trace her, they lodged a missing complaint at Bharatpur Police Station later that night.

For the next three days, police conducted extensive searches across surrounding areas, including nearby woodland, using drones, sniffer dogs and nets. Despite these efforts, no trace of the child was found.

Finally, early Tuesday morning, her body was discovered lying in a nearby field. There were several injury marks on her body and blood was reportedly seen oozing from her nose. Locals and family members suspect she was physically assaulted after being abducted.

The body of the eight-year-old girl has been sent for post-mortem examination. Police said the family has not named any suspects yet and an investigation is underway to determine what happened to the child and how she ended up in the open field.