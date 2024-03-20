Murshidabad: 422 polling booths to be manned by over 2K women personnel

Women-manned booths will be an interesting feature of the three Parliamentary seats in Murshidabad district with 422 polling booths to have female voting personnel. Two Parliamentary constituencies (PCs) — Murshidabad and Jangipur — will go to polls on May 7, while Berhampore votes on May 13.

There will be a total of 26,260 polling personnel performing election duty in the district among which 2,200 will be women. The Commission will ensure that the 422 women-manned booths have good connectivity and are non-sensitive in nature. Except for booths under Dhulian and Domkal municipalities, there will be women booths under all civic bodies in the district. There will be women booths in close proximity to BDO offices in the district. About 28,460 voting personnel will be deployed in the three PCs for the conduct of elections.

District Election Officer, Murshidabad, Rajarshi Mitra said that total voters in the three PCs will be 5693818 among which 2890385 are men and 2803330 women. Total number of third gender voters is 103. The number of PWD (Persons with Disabilities) voters are 57,732 while voters above 85 years of age are 26,244.

There will be a total of 5,890 polling stations, including 11 auxiliary ones in this area.

Bhagwangola Assembly constituency (AC) in the district will also have elections on May 7. Sitting MLA Idris Ali of Bhagabangola died last month paving the way for elections in the AC.

About 19 naka checking points have been set up in the Murshidabad-Bangladesh border and another 6 have been set up at the Jharkhand border of the district.