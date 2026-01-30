Murshidabad: 4 family members found dead at home

Kolkata: In a tragic incident at Bhangobangola in Murshidabad, four members of a family were found dead at a house on Tuesday afternoon.



According to sources, one of the deceased, identified as Manik Bapari (40) was staying at a rented house in Nimtala Kuthirbagan area in Bhagobangola for the past 10 years. Manik owned a fruit shop in the Swapangarh area. On Tuesday, when none of the members of the Bapari family were seen, local residents tried to call them. When no response was received despite repeated knockings, the police were informed.

After a while, the police broke down the door of the house and found Manik’s wife and their two daughters’ bodies with their throats slit, lying on the floor of a room. In another room, Manik was found hanging.

It is suspected that Manik, due to some reasons, murdered his wife and children, following which he committed suicide. Police, while probing, found a sharp weapon in the house. Later, the bodies were sent to the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital for autopsy. Cops are probing to find out whether the Bapari family was going through any financial crunch or any family dispute. An unnatural death case was registered.