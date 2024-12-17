Murshidabad: 39 GTA councillors to undertake 5-day management development programme

Darjeeling: With the aim of capacity building a group of 39 councillors from the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), including executive and MOD members are to undertake a five-day residential Management Development Programme in Murshidabad.

The training, scheduled from December 18 to December 22, will be held at the prestigious Management Development Institute (MDI), Murshidabad. They departed for Murshidabad from the Hills on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, GTA Chief Executive Anit Thapa emphasised on the need for councillors to evolve as trained administrators. He stated, “Our councillors should not be inexperienced. Effective administration is not solely driven by experience or authority but also by principles and strategies of management. Recognising this, the GTA administration is investing in enhancing the councillors' skills to make governance more impactful. We aim to train them into skilled administrators.” The short-term training programme is a foundational step to equip the councillors with modern management techniques, enabling them to lead and execute administrative tasks more efficiently, added the GTA Chief.

The training programme will cover diverse topics, including leadership development; rural development; business strategy; financial management; digital marketing and decision-making processes. The programme will combine classroom instruction with field-based learning, providing practical insights into management practices.

The Management Development Institute, Murshidabad is one of the leading business schools, renowned for its expertise in management education and training. Along with its academic offerings, the institute engages in various management development programmes and collaborations. “This training will make it easier for us to understand administrative systems. We’ve moved beyond basic developmental work and are committed to enhancing our efficiency through this program. I am confident it will transform our approach to governance and decision-making,” stated councillor Anos Thapa.

The GTA is an autonomous administrative body operating in the Hills of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. Established in 2012, it has 50 councillors including 45 elected and 5 nominated.