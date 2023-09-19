Murshidabad: 3 labourers die while cleaning a septic tank

Kolkata: Three labourers died while cleaning a septic tank at Hariharpara in Murshidabad on Monday morning.



According to reports, four labourers were engaged in cleaning a septic tank at a house in Madartala of Hariharpara.

One labourer who went inside the septic tank fell sick and became unconscious. To rescue him the other three labourers climbed down but they also fell sick. Immediately they were rescued by the local residents and rushed to the Hariharpara Block Health Centre where three of them were declared dead.

The other labourer whose condition is stated to be critical has been shifted to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital for better treatment.

Police have registered an unnatural death case and started a probe. However, no foul play has been detected so far.