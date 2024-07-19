Murshidabad: 3 killed in road accident

Kolkata: Three persons killed in a tragic road accident at Raghunathganj in Murshidabad on Thursday morning.

On Thursday, a couple identified as Subha Mondal and Puja Mondal were riding a motorcycle towards Mirjapur in Raghunathganj. At the same time, a youth identified as Sandip Mondal was moving along the same road from Miejapur direction. While passing through the Dwipchar para area of Mirjapur both the motorcycles collided head on. As a result, all the riders fell down on the road bleeding profusely.

Local residents rushed them to a local hospital where Subha and Sandip were declared brought dead. Puja succumbed to her injuries later at the hospital. Police have registered a case and started a probe. Cops suspect that both the motorcyclists were riding at quite high speed which resulted in losing balance and the collision.

However, it is not clear whether they were wearing helmets or not.