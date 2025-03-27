Murshidabad: 3 injured as bomb-like object explodes

Kolkata: A bomb-like object exploded at a house in Murshidabad district on Wednesday injuring three persons, including two children, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place at Bahara village when the children picked up a round-shaped object while playing in a field and brought it to their residence, he said. As the children and their mother tried to examine the object, it exploded with a loud sound, injuring them, the officer said.

The injured were rushed to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital and the condition of one of the children was stated to be serious, he said. Investigation is underway.