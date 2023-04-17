Murshidabad: 1 dead, 5 injured in shootout; cops detain a few

KOLKATA: A man was killed and five others suffered bullet injuries after a shootout took place at Sagarpara area of Raninagar in Murshidabad on Monday morning.



Police have detained a few persons on suspicion and started a probe.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Sunnat Sheikh (65) and a few of his family members had been fishing at a water body in Khoyramari area.

While they were returning home after fishing, a local resident identified as Samed Sheikh allegedly got involved in an altercation claiming that Sunnat and his family members have stolen fish from his pond adjacent to the water body.

Though the matter was disposed of after intervention by the local people, early on Monday morning when Sunnat and others were returning home from a local mosque a group of people surrounded them and shot him. The miscreants also allegedly stabbed Sunnat and five others. The injured persons were rushed to Domkal Super Specialty Hospital where Sunnat was declared brought dead. Police have registered a case on charges of murder and attempt to murder along with other allegations. Probe is on.