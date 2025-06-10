Murli Dhar Sharma named new CP of Barrackpore

Kolkata: In a reshuffle in the IPS cadre, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Barrackpore has changed on Monday.

According to an order, Murli Dhar, who was the Director of Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy (SVSPA) and Inspector General (IG), Training has been made the CP, Barrackpore.

Ajay Thakur, who was the CP, Barrackpore has been transferred to the post of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Thakur, a 2006 batch IPS was posted as the CP Barrackpore during the month of February. Prior to that he was posted as the DIG of state Correctional Services.

The new CP Barrackpore Murli Dhar, a 2005 batch IPS was made the Director of SVSPA and IG, Training during November, last year. Prior to that he served as the Additional Commissioner of Police (Addl. CP), Kolkata.

It may be mentioned that on June 3, posting of four senior IPS officers were changed and three senior IPS officers were given additional charges of other units.

In a separate move, the state government gave Smaraki Mahapatra, Secretary of the Food Processing Industries and Horticulture Department, additional charge as the Director of Environmental Studies and Wetland Management. Meanwhile, P Mohangandhi has been appointed as the new Chairman and Managing Director of the West Bengal Mineral Development and Trading Corporation.

He has also been named Secretary in the Industries, Commerce and Enterprises Department.

Mohangandhi previously served as the Managing Director of the same mineral development corporation.

In another reshuffle, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Additional District Magistrate of East Midnapore, was given additional responsibility as CEO of the Project Management Unit under the Jagannath Dham Trust in Digha, according to the official communication.