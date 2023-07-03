Murders of BJP workers not politically motivated: Police

Cooch Behar: The Cooch Behar police have stumbled upon certain startling information regarding the murders of BJP workers Prashanta Roy Basunia and Shambhu Das. The district police have asserted that the killings of Shambhu Das and Prashanta Roy Basunia were not politically motivated.



On June 2, Prashanta Roy Basunia, a BJP worker, was fatally shot inside his residence in the Dinhata Shimultala area. Similarly, on June 18, the lifeless body of BJP worker Shambhu Das was discovered in a jute field in Sahebganj Tiadah village. The BJP had accused the TMC and claimed these incidents to be politically motivated. However, the police have denied any political connection.

Cooch Behar district’s Additional District Superintendent of Police, Kumar Sunny Raj, stated: “A sex racket was operating in Shambhu Das’s coaching centre for the past two and a half years. Shambhu Das and his brother, Sujoy Das, were involved in sexually assaulting minor students of the coaching centre. Shambhu Das was murdered in connection with this incident. Additionally, the police suspect that a woman’s involvement was responsible for the murder of Prashanta Roy Basunia. At the time of Prashanta’s murder, he had five friends in his room. They had a heated argument leading one of them to shoot Prashanta Basunia. Two individuals have already been arrested...’