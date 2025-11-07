Murder of TMC worker: 15 years later, eight Left activists convicted

Kolkata: After 15 long years, justice has been served in the murder case of Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker Khudiram Hembram in Gurap, Hooghly. The Additional District and Sessions Judge of Chuchura Court on Thursday convicted eight Left activists for their role in the brutal killing that shook the district back in 2010.

On the day of the incident, Khudiram had gone to assist a friend with field work. The next day, his body was recovered from the riverbank, stuffed inside a sack. Police investigations revealed he was hacked to death, allegedly due to political rivalry. 10 people were originally accused in the case, though two died during the prolonged trial. The verdict, delivered 15 years later, came after testimonies from 12 witnesses and forensic evidence that confirmed 21 injuries on the victim’s body.

A local TMC Panchayat member said Khudiram’s family had to live under protection for five years due to threats from the accused. His son, Sunil Hembram, now an adult, expressed relief after the verdict: “My father was killed just for being a TMC supporter. We waited 15 years for justice. I want the harshest punishment for those responsible.”