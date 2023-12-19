Murder of Parliamentary democracy: TMC on suspension of MPs from LS

Kolkata: On a day 78 Opposition MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) slammed the BJP-led Centre saying that there has been an attempt to “stifle the voice of the Oppositions’.



In New Delhi, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee expressed her dissatisfaction over the way the MPs were suspended.

“Whatever is happening is not at all expected. I am fortunate that I am no longer an MP,” Banerjee said in the national capital. The MPs have been suspended for the rest of the Winter session of the Parliament.

“Why did they suspend so many MPs? Do you think they won two states so they became so arrogant?” said Banerjee.

“Sougata Ray is a senior leader of the country. He is among those suspended. Everyone is being suspended...They can suspend one or two MPs for any bad cause. If they collectively suspend people...the House should be suspended,” she said.

Party’s spokesperson Kunal Ghosh called the incident “a murder of Parliamentary democracy”. Out of 78, around 16 MPs were from TMC.

Trinamool MPs from Lok Sabha who have been suspended are Kalyan Banerjee, Aparupa Poddar, Prasun Banerjee, Saugata Roy, Satabdi Roy, Asit Kumar Mal, Pratima Mondal, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Sunil Kumar Mandal.

Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs of TMC are Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Mohammed Nadimul Haq, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Santanu Sen, Mausam Noor, Prakash Chik Baraik and Samirul Islam.

“With over 46 MPs suspended from the Lok Sabha, the supposed sanctum of India’s democracy, we can only assume that @BJP4India and HM @AmitShah are finally settling into their comfort zones in Parliament. A masterstroke in silencing dissent, HM @AmitShah can now effortlessly and comfortably make a statement. Quite the strategic move, isn’t it?” TMC in a post on X said.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the BJP-led Centre has murdered the Parliamentary democracy and demanded immediate arrest of BJP MP Pratap Simha who, Ghosh claimed, had issued a pass to the miscreants entering the Parliament.

“No action has been taken against the BJP MP Simha who had issued a pass by the use of which the miscreants entered the Parliament. A host of TMC and other party MPs have been suspended. Those who have raised questions on the matter and also expressed concern over the security issues of the House have been suspended. BJP is scared of TMC and also seeing ghosts in the name of INDIA bloc. Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha chairman have made it a farce. Police should immediately arrest Simha,” Ghosh said.