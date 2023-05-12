Murder of Class X girl in Malda dist: ‘Kin satisfied with proceedings of probe’

malda: The chairperson of West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR), Sudeshna Roy, visited the family of the class X girl who was found murdered in the vegetable field in Malda district on April 25.



She talked with the parents of the deceased on Friday morning. The family has no complaints so far against the investigation being done by the police, she said.

Roy said: “I met the family and they told me that they are satisfied with the proceedings of the police investigation of the case.”

“Two phone numbers were traced by the police and they were picked up. One of them confessed the crime and the other was released,” she added.

It may be noted here that the body of a girl was spotted by the locals in a field.

The police started an investigation and by the evening managed to arrest the culprit by tracking the call records.

The arrested person confessed to his guilt and the matter is in court now.