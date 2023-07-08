Murder of bizman: BJP candidate’s husband held

Kolkata: A BJP candidate’s husband was arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of a local businessman in Raidighi of South 24-Parganas. According to sources, a local businessman identified as Basudeb Snapui’s body was found in a waterbody in the Manikpara area of Raidighi on Thursday. He was missing for a few days. After the recovery of the body, a murder case was registered and a probe was initiated.



Cops came to know, Basudeb reportedly had an extramarital affair with his brother-in-law’s wife. It is alleged that taking advantage, Basudeb’s brother-in-law’s wife had taken Rs 12 lakh from him. But when Basudeb demanded his money back, the woman said that she had taken only Rs four lakh. Recently the woman’s brother-in-law Sanjoy Mondal called Basudeb and asked him to meet on the pretext of returning the money.

Since then the businessman has been missing. After the body was recovered Basudeb’s family lodged a complaint against Mondal following which he was arrested. The accused is known in the area as a BJP worker. His wife is contesting in the Panchayat election this year from the BJP.