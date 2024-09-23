Murder of 8th-grader: Family demands capital punishment for accused

Kolkata: The murder of an 8th-grade student, who was stabbed to death on a bus in Khetugram, Burdwan district, on Monday has left the region in shock.

The young girl allegedly had been enduring harassment for months after rejecting a love proposal from the accused, Bubai Sheikh.

The gruesome incident took place on Monday when the victim boarded the bus around 4 pm after visiting her uncle’s house with her aunt.

Without anyone noticing, Bubai Sheikh sat behind her and stabbed her in the neck from behind. The victim died a few minutes later due to excessive bleeding.

The police were informed of the incident and arrived at the scene to find the victim’s body. An investigation has been launched to identify the accused and bring him to justice.

The victim’s family has identified Bubai Sheikh as the perpetrator and is demanding capital punishment. The family has stated that Sheikh had been harassing their daughter for several months after she rejected his proposal.

The police are working tirelessly to ensure that the perpetrator is apprehended.

The victim’s family is appealing to the public to help them locate Sheikh.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with people demanding justice for the victim and her family. The community is coming together to demand stronger measures to prevent such heinous crimes in the future.