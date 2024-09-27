Murder linked to love triangle send shock waves in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: A murder connected to a love triangle has sent shockwaves through Keshar Haat in the Jamaldah Gram Panchayat of Mekhliganj block.



The deceased, Ashwani Barman (35), was found dead on Wednesday night, his body was spotted a short distance from his home. Police from the Mekhliganj station arrived at the scene, recovered the body, and sent it to the Mathabhanga mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Ashwani was married to Repoti Adhikari six years ago and had a three-year-old child. However, Repoti left for her father’s house two years ago, leaving the child with Ashwani.

During this time, Ashwani got involved in an affair with one Kalpana Barman, a married woman from Mathabhanga. Kalpana staged a dharna in front of Ashwani’s home on August 26, demanding he leave his wife for her.

Though they planned a social wedding ceremony for Thursday, Ashwani’s body was found soaked in blood the night before. His mother, Bina Barman, claims the murder was motivated by the affair. Kalpana has been taken into custody for questioning.

Additional District Superintendent of Police Sandeep Gorai stated: “Our team arrived at the scene promptly after the report and has initiated a thorough investigation, with the body sent for post-mortem.”