Murder convict who secured bail with fake HC docus held

Kolkata: A murder convict was arrested by the state CID on Monday nearly three years after he was released from jail based on some documents which turned out to be fake, an officer said.



Lalu Sheikh, who was convicted in a 2015 murder case and was serving a life sentence, was arrested from Bharatpur in Murshidabad district of the state.

A fake bail order of the Calcutta High Court (HC) dated March 2, 2021, was manufactured and placed before the Kandi court of the district on March 6 of the same year by a lawyer who appeared on behalf of Sheikh, the officer said.

“The Kandi court considered that document as original and ordered his release on bail,” he said.

After it was found that the bail order was forged, a criminal case was lodged at the Kandi Police Station and the Calcutta High Court directed the CID to investigate the case.

Lalu Sheikh’s son and the lawyer who had helped the convict get the forged bail order were arrested in the course of the investigation, the officer said.

“Sheikh had been absconding for quite some time. On early Monday, our team of officers arrested him,” he added. with agency inputs