Murder charge pressed against BSF

BALURGHAT: Murder charges were pressed against the BSF by the brother of a Bangladeshi Hindu priest at the Hili Police Station, alleging that his brother was killed in BSF custody. The deceased Mrittunjoy Kuri (51) was a priest of a local temple of ISKCON at Noakhali in Bangladesh.



The cops of Hili Police Station have registered a case of murder. According to a police source, on March 2, a 51-year-old Bangladeshi named Mrittunjoy Kuri was arrested by the jawans of 137 BSF Battalion on the charge of smuggling in Chakgopal BOP under Panjul Gram Panchayat of Hili. He was then taken to the camp. After a while the person reportedly fell ill. He was then rushed to the Hili Rural Hospital where doctors declared him ‘brought dead.’ The BSF claimed that the Bangladeshi infiltrator was arrested on charges of smuggling. However, seeing the marks of injury and dust on various parts of his body, many people expressed doubt. In view of this, the post-mortem at the magistrate level was conducted and videography was done on March 3.

BSF officials abstained from commenting on the incident. Meanwhile, news of this incident reached Noakhali in Bangladesh. After learning about the incident, Sanjay Kuri, brother of Mrittunjoy Kuri, filed a written complaint against the BSF at Hili Police Station. He alleged that his brother Mrittunjoy was a priest at the ISKCON temple at Noakhali. He had entered India with the help of a broker with the desire to visit the ISKCON temple in Nabadwip. He was caught by BSF there.

Sanjay alleged that his brother lost his life due to severe physical torture by the BSF. Chinmay Mittal, Superintendent of Police of South Dinajpur, said: “Police registered the case four days ago and investigation is on.”