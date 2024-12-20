Murder case: Three get lifer

Raiganj: The Additional District Court of Raiganj in North Dinajpur has sentenced three individuals to life imprisonment for the murder of an 18-year-old youth, Sarwan Jilani alias Biki, in 2015. The convicted individuals, Kartik Patra, Sher Khan and Sasthi Dutta, were found guilty of abducting and killing Jilani in Hemtabad.

According to reports, on the night of December 22, 2015, the miscreants abducted Jilani from near a shop at Hemtabad Market and took him to a nearby house, where they shot him dead before fleeing the scene.

Following the incident, Jilani’s family lodged an FIR naming Kartik Patra of Hemtabad, Sher Khan of Raiganj and Sasthi Dutta of Hemtabad as the accused.

Ranaul Hoque, Additional Public Prosecutor, stated: “Police arrested the three suspects and produced them in court, where a custodial trial commenced. Over the course of the trial, 23 witnesses provided testimony. After prolonged proceedings, the Additional District Judge delivered the verdict on Friday, sentencing all three to life imprisonment for the crime.”