Murder case registered against ISF MLA Naushad Siddique

Baruipur Police has registered a murder case against the ISF MLA Naushad Siddique and 67 other party workers.

The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Rittwik Naskar who alleged that his father-in-law was murdered on the instigation of the ISF MLA.

According to sources, on June 16, Naskar, a resident of Hatgacha village in Bhangar lodged a complaint alleging that his father-in-law was attacked while going to file his nomination as a candidate in the Panchayat election.

He was assaulted near a pond using sticks, bamboo and iron rods.

Later the man was thrashed using brickbats and hacked using sharp weapons by a group of miscreants.

Naskar further alleged that the miscreants also shot his father-in-law to ensure death.

In the complaint, Naskar mentioned Siddique and the conspirator and said

that he instigated the ISF-backed goons to kill his father-in-law.

It may be mentioned that over the nomination filing for the Panchayat election, clashes had taken place in the Bhangar area almost every day till the nomination procedure concluded.

Siddique had been to Nabanna to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with an appeal to ensure a peaceful nomination. However, Banerjee was busy and could not meet Siddique.

Meanwhile, Siddique was given Central Force security cover by the Calcutta High Court.

Siddique recently said that he is ready to withdraw

the names of ISF candidates from contesting in the

Panchayat for the sake of peace in Bhangar if the CM asks him.