Murder case filed against 8 in Sandeshkhali highway crash

Kolkata: A day after the deaths of Satyajit Ghosh—younger son of key Sandeshkhali violence witness Bholanath Ghosh—and the family’s car driver, Shahnoor Molla, a complaint was lodged at the Rajbari outpost under the Basirhat Police District against eight persons.

Based on Bholanath’s complaint, police have initiated a case on charges of murder and attempt to murder.

Bholanath had alleged on Wednesday that the truck which rammed his car head-on at Boyarmari in Nazat was part of a deliberate attempt to kill him. He claimed that the vehicle was being driven by one Alim Molla, said to be close to suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan of Sandeshkhali. According to him, Alim walked a short distance after the crash before fleeing on the pillion of a motorcycle.

In his complaint, Bholanath named Alim along with Abdul Samad Molla and Nazrul Molla. The truck is allegedly registered in Abdul’s name, though his family has claimed that the goods vehicle had been sold to Nazrul but the ownership was never formally transferred. All three are reportedly absconding. Meanwhile, forensic experts visited the spot and collected samples.

Bholanath was travelling to the Basirhat sub-divisional court for a hearing in a case related to the Sandeshkhali violence. He is a key witness in the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials and the related CBI probe involving Shahjahan.

During his journey, the truck—allegedly veering out of its lane—collided head-on with his car, causing the vehicle to plunge into a roadside canal. The impact was so severe that the truck also toppled into the water. Satyajit and driver Shahnoor were killed in the incident.