‘Murder by prejudice’: TMC blames BJP for Baharampur migrant worker’s death

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP over the death of Baharampur resident Santosh Das, alleging that “hate-driven discrimination” in Delhi forced the migrant worker into trauma that led to his demise.

Santosh Das, a 55-year-old daily wage labourer who had worked in Delhi for nearly two decades, died of a suspected heart attack shortly after returning to his hometown in Murshidabad. His family alleged that Das and his relatives were repeatedly harassed and labelled “Bangladeshi” in Delhi simply because they spoke Bengali, despite furnishing Aadhaar cards. The emotional stress allegedly triggered his health collapse. Condemning the incident, TMC said the episode reflected a “Bangla-Birodhi mindset.” In a strongly-worded statement posted on social media, the party wrote: “BJP’s hate for Bengal hounded Santosh Das… Forced to flee with his family, stripped of livelihood and dignity, he returned home broken, and the trauma unfortunately caused his demise. This isn’t tragedy, it’s murder by prejudice.”

Calling it a case of “weaponised fear and linguistic discrimination,” TMC accused the BJP of fostering an atmosphere where Bengali-speaking citizens face intimidation outside West Bengal. The statement further asserted, “Bengal will not bow. Not to your propaganda, not to your persecution, not to your arrogance.”

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased has sought support from local authorities, while political tensions around migrant safety and linguistic identity continue to rise in the state.