Municipality’s ex-chairman files complaint over online comment

BALURGHAT: Former chairman of the Balurghat Municipality Ashok Kumar Mitra on Sunday lodged a written complaint at Balurghat Police Station alleging that he was subjected to abusive and defamatory remarks on social media following his resignation from the post.

Accompanied by two fellow councillors and party workers, Mitra reached the police station on Sunday afternoon and submitted the complaint against an individual identified as Pramit Laha. According to Mitra, the alleged incident took place after he posted a photograph on his Facebook profile on Saturday night, which received several likes, comments and shares.

Mitra alleged that Laha posted objectionable remarks targeting him personally and politically. “The comments were made with the intention of maligning my political career and dragging my name into disrepute. It appears that such remarks may have been made at someone’s instigation. I have therefore approached the police seeking a proper investigation,” Mitra said after filing the complaint.

Meanwhile, the accused has reportedly deleted the comment in question. Responding to the controversy, Pramit Laha admitted that the language used by him may not have been appropriate and expressed regret over the same. “I apologise if my words were offensive. I am not his political rival. As a common citizen of Balurghat, I raised issues related to civic problems faced by people. I believe the points I made regarding the functioning of the municipality are correct,” he said.