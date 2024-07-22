Municipality to launch proj ‘Beautiful Darjeeling’

Darjeeling: Not only removing encroachments, the Darjeeling Municipality has plans to beautify and revive the lost glory of the Queen of the Hills. More open spaces with benches and parks are on the anvil in a bid to revive the golden era of Darjeeling.



“On one hand while we are removing encroachments, especially built atop drains that lead to waterlogging, we have plans for beautifying the hill town under the project ‘Beautiful Darjeeling.’ We will lay stress on the heritage areas, especially areas that have been encroached. We will try to revive Darjeeling of the 1950s, 60s and 70s,” stated Dipen Thakuri, Chairman, Darjeeling Municipality.

A meeting was held in the Municipality, attended by ward councillors and officials of the concerned departments on this. “We have declared stretches of Chowk Bazar as no vending zones. However, there have been complaints that with the hawkers and their stalls having been removed, the space has been occupied by vehicles, especially in front of Beech Galli, in front of the public toilet. We have plans to create an open space like a park there and put up benches so that the elderly, visiting the market, can take rest,” stated Thakuri. He stated that all old municipal buildings will get a fresh coat of paint.

“The hawkers came and met us. We have told them that they will be rehabilitated in a building that will come up there.

The building will be aesthetically designed with a park for children on the terrace along with a Busking area for the youth. It will be a perfect extension of the iconic Mall. We expect to clear that road very soon,” stated Thakuri.