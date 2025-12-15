Municipality swimming pool construction begins in Kaliyaganj

Raiganj: Construction of the long-awaited swimming pool has finally begun in Kaliyaganj town in North Dinajpur district. The foundation stone of the project was laid on Sunday afternoon by Biswajit Kundu, chairman of Kaliyaganj Municipality, at Shanti Colony on the bank of the Sreemoti River.

The swimming pool will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 90 lakh, funded by the state government under the Chief Minister’s fund. According to municipal sources, the proposed pool will measure 90 feet in length and 60 feet in width and will cater to both children and adults. The entry fee will be fixed after completion of the project.

The project has a long history. In 2020, Kartick Chandra Paul, the then chairman of Kaliyaganj Municipality, had purchased a plot of land using municipal funds at Shanti Colony, near the eastern side of the well-known Baira Kali Mata temple, specifically for building a swimming pool. A boundary wall was constructed soon after, but the project remained stalled for several years due to lack of funds.

In 2025, former Chairman Ramniwas Saha succeeded in securing financial assistance from the state government and initiated steps to revive the project. However, following directions from the state Trinamool Congress committee, Ramniwas Saha resigned from the post, and Biswajit Kundu was appointed as the new Chairman. Shortly after assuming office, Kundu formally unveiled the foundation stone and commenced construction work.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Biswajit Kundu said the swimming pool was a long-standing demand of the people of Kaliyaganj and acknowledged the initiative taken by former Chairman Ramniwas Saha to secure funds.

He added that construction work has begun and is expected to be completed within the next four months.