Municipality recruitment scam: CBI raids house of BJP MLA; TMC calls it ‘eye wash’

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday conducted a raid at the house of Ranaghat Uttar Paschim BJP MLA Partha Sarathi Chatterjee in connection with the ongoing municipal recruitment scam probe.



CBI also conducted raids at several other places, including a few municipalities, in connection with the probe.

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Firhad Hakim, however, claimed that the raid at the BJP MLA’s house was an eyewash. He said: “This is nothing but eyewash. Raids have already been conducted at the houses of chairpersons of several municipalities where Ayan Sil had got the contracts. The BJP MLA was also the chairman of Ranaghat Municipality. Nothing will be done after entering the washing machine called the BJP.”

Without naming any of the Central agencies which are probing the municipal recruitment scam case and any political parties, Hakim further stated that raids will now be conducted in several political people’s houses to frame them as thieves but the people of Bengal will defeat the BJP in 2024.

According to sources, raids were also conducted at the Ranaghat Municipality along with the houses of former chairperson of Diamond Harbour Municipality, Mira Haldar and former chairman of Uluberia Municipality.

Sources informed that CBI seized several documents which will be examined.

On Sunday, CBI conducted raids at Hakim’s house and Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra’s house in connection with the ongoing municipal recruitment scam probe.