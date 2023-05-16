Municipality job case: State moves Division Bench

Kolkata: State approached the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court challenging the order by Justice Amrita Sinha in the municipality recruitment irregularities.

Justice Sinha had upheld the order by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who had directed a probe by the CBI into the alleged irregularities in recruitment in municipalities across Bengal.

It has been reported that the Calcutta High Court has given the state permission to file the case, which may be heard sometime this week. The state had filed a review petition challenging Justice Gangopadhyay’s direction to CBI to conduct a probe into municipality appointments. The review petition was heard by Justice Sinha, after two cases of Justice Gangopadhyay were reassigned to her by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam following the Supreme Court of India order.

The ED, after searching the office and house of Ayan Sil, claimed irregularities in appointments in multiple posts of municipalities across the state.

They had approached the court seeking inquiry into the matter, when Justice Gangopadhyay directed the CBI to investigate. The state had then approached SC, who ordered an interim stay and sent the case back to High Court.