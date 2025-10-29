Municipal recruitment scam: ED seizes over Rs 1 cr, gold in fresh raids

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out fresh raids in connection with the alleged municipal recruitment corruption case, seizing over Rs one crore in cash and gold worth a substantial amount from a logistics company’s office in Taratala and a businessman’s residence in Lake Town.

According to sources, the latest raids followed Tuesday’s search at a house on Hemchandra Naskar Road in Beliaghata, where two brothers, each running separate businesses, reside.

An ED team on Wednesday morning raided the Taratala office of a logistics company and reportedly recovered more than Rs one crore in cash.

During the Taratala raid, individuals allegedly obstructed a vernacular news channel’s crew, tried to damage their camera, and threatened the journalists.

Meanwhile, another ED team raided a businessman’s flat in a Lake Town housing complex, reportedly seizing gold jewellery of substantial value. Media personnel were allegedly barred from entering the premises during the operation.

It may be recalled that on October 10, the ED raided the restaurant owned by state Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose and his son, along with the homes of South Dum Dum Municipality Vice-Chairman Netai Dutta, a chartered accountant, and a businessman. Bose later alleged the raids were politically motivated.

The alleged municipal recruitment scam came to light during the CBI probe into the SSC recruitment corruption case.

While raiding the office of accused businessman Ayan Sil, the CBI reportedly found several documents indicating irregularities in municipal recruitments. Based on those findings, the CBI registered an FIR and initiated an investigation on the directions of the Calcutta High Court.

The municipal corruption case gained traction after Sil’s arrest, as both the ED and CBI subsequently recovered multiple incriminating documents linking him to the alleged irregularities.