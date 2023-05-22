Municipal recruitment case: HS refuses stay on CBI investigation

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court did not grant any stay on the CBI investigation in the municipal recruitment corruption case but has directed the Central investigative agency to produce the case diaries in the next hearing.



The matter will be heard on June 6.

Division Bench of Justice Biswajit Basu reportedly questioned the stage at which the investigation is and sought evidence. The Bench also raised questions on the link between recruitment irregularities in municipality recruitment and teachers’ recruitment.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged irregularities in municipality recruitment. After the Supreme Court transferred the case from Justice Gangopadhyay to Justice Amrita Sinha. Justice Sinha upheld the order for a CBI probe.

The state had filed a review petition challenging Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s direction to CBI to conduct a probe into municipality appointments. The review petition was heard by Justice Sinha, after two cases of Justice Gangopadhyay were reassigned to her by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam following the Supreme Court of India order.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), after searching the office and house of Ayan Seal, claimed irregularities in appointments in multiple posts of municipalities across the state. They had approached the court seeking inquiry into the matter, when Justice Gangopadhyay directed the CBI to investigate. The state had then approached SC, who ordered an interim stay and sent the case back to High Court.