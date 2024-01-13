‘Municipal jobs scam’: ED raids residences of 3 TMC leaders

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Friday, held raids at the residences of state Fire minister Sujit Bose, MLA Tapas Roy and former chairman of North Dum Dum Municipality, Subodh Chakraborty in connection with the alleged municipal recruitment scam.



Early on Friday morning, three ED teams reached the residences of Sujit, Tapas and Subodh between 6:30 am and 6:45 am. The ED officials were accompanied by a large number of Central force personnel. The team reportedly got involved in an altercation with the caretaker of Sujit’s house who initially refused to open the gates for the officers. Eventually, the team entered and began a search operation. During the raid, ED officials questioned Sujit about his association with the South Dum Dum Municipality.

In the afternoon, Central force personnel were seen dispersing the mob gathered near Sujit’s house. Questions were raised on how Central force personnel can interfere with the law & order situation which is the jurisdiction of local police.

ED officers also raided the house of Tapas Roy at B.B Ganguly Street in Bowbazar. After almost 12 hours, ED officers left his residence. Once they left, Roy said: “I have nothing to say. They had come early in the morning. I am not involved in the recruitment scam. They have taken my mobile phone and a few documents.”

“Several people approach public representatives like us for jobs and hence I too have several request letters with me containing biodatas and other papers. ED took away these documents,” added Tapas.

A raid was also conducted at Subodh’s house. It was alleged that Subodh used his influence and arranged jobs for his son and daughter in the North Dum Dum Municipality.

Meanwhile, ED officers left Sujit’s residence after almost 14 hours. After they left, Sujit addressing the media slammed Suvendu and said that the BJP leader should look in the mirror before calling anyone a thief. “ED officers have seized my phone. Being a minister of the Fire and Emergency Service it becomes very problematic without the mobile.”

Sujit further alleged that the raid was a political vendetta

and a deliberate attempt to malign TMC. He added: “If anybody can prove that I have taken a single penny from anyone, I will resign.”