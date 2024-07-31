Mumbai Mail mishap: About 62 trains cancelled

Kolkata: As many as 62 trains, including mail, express and passenger, have been cancelled owing to the derailment of the Howrah-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai Mail on Tuesday at Barabamboo in Jharkhand.

Moreover, several mail and express trains have either been short-terminated or diverted through other routes.

According to South Eastern Railway (SER) the cancellations have been made till August 3. On the other hand, 11 mail express trains have either been short-terminated or the originating stations for those trains have been changed. Also, 28 mail and express trains have been diverted through other routes. Due to the cancellation of such a good number of trains, many passengers are getting harassed. Also, the short termination and changing the originating station have increased the harassment a lot as the passengers now have to arrange alternative travel arrangements to reach their destinations.

Sources informed that despite the SER authorities having come out with a list of cancelled, short-terminated and diverted trains, the passengers of other trains which have not been cancelled, to contact the railway enquiry before starting their journey as the schedule may be changed due to sudden unavoidable circumstances.

The passengers were also requested to follow the social media pages and handles of the SER for the latest updates.