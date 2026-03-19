‘Multiple plaints’: TMC moves EC against BJP over MCC violation

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress has approached the Election Commission of India with multiple complaints against the BJP, alleging serious violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the run-up to the West Bengal Assembly elections.

In a formal submission to the Chief Election Commissioner, TMC accused BJP’s official X handle “BJP4Bengal” of circulating a manipulated and misleading video after the MCC came into force on March 15. The party claimed that the content was deliberately designed to misinform voters and incite communal sentiments, thereby violating Clauses of the MCC, along with sections of the BNS. TMC alleged that such dissemination attempts to polarise the electorate and disrupt public harmony during a sensitive electoral period.

In a separate complaint, TMC also moved the Election Commission against senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh over his alleged provocative remarks.

The party contended that his statements were communally charged and capable of inciting tension, seeking immediate intervention and strict action from the poll body to prevent further escalation.

These developments underline TMC’s broader charge that BJP leaders and platforms are repeatedly breaching electoral norms to influence public opinion through divisive rhetoric and misinformation.

The political confrontation has also echoed inside the state Assembly. Recently, the Speaker allowed a TMC proposal condemning remarks by BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, leading to protests and a walkout by BJP legislators, indicating that tensions over alleged communal statements are spilling beyond the campaign trail into legislative proceedings.